Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Trading Down 0.8%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

TRZBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.