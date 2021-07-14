Travelzoo (NYSE:TZOO) CEO Sells $537,389.58 in Stock

Travelzoo (NYSE:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $537,389.58.

Shares of TZOO opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

