Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.53. Approximately 5,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 326,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

