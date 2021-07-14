Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $749.35 million and a PE ratio of 19.80.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

