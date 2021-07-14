Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Trading Down 2.9%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.04. 62,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 86,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 234.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.