Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $26.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

