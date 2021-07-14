Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,205. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 135,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.