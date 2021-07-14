TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). TripAdvisor reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,028 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 573.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 201,215 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,635 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $640,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

