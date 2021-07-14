Troy A. Ignelzi Sells 3,500 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $455,455.00.

Shares of KRTX traded down $8.22 on Wednesday, reaching $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,568. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.