Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 10,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,318,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after buying an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

