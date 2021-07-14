Truist Securities Lowers The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $250.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG opened at $180.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.77. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $138.31 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 77,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $17,392,482.80. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,268 shares of company stock valued at $29,442,630. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,280,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.