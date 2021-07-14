TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

