Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Up 3.7%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) was up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 348.80 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 347.06 ($4.53). Approximately 448,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,474,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.60 ($4.37).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trustpilot Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.58.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

