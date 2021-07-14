Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Up 407.1% in June

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 407.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

