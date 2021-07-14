Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Stock Price Up 3%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 4,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,274,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

TUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.