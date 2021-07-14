Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $6.52. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 953,344 shares.

Specifically, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 994,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 90,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 348,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $19,613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 577,560 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

