U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lifted by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Stephens upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

