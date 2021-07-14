U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 3.1%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,243,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $863.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

