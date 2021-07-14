Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Ube Industries had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

