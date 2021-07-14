UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Southwest Gas worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $9,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

NYSE:SWX opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

