UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 622,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,889,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,428,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 102.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,749,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 16.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,457,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after purchasing an additional 921,489 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

NYSE FTI opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

