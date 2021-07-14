UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Balchem worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $134.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.45.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

