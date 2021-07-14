UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 39,107 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $174,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 141,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,086,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,947,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,797,000 after purchasing an additional 225,754 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

