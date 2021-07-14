UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 467,290 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 467,290 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after buying an additional 307,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 189,490 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,508,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

