UBS Group AG Cuts Position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,462,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in trivago were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $299,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. Research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

