UBS Group AG Has $665,000 Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 109.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

