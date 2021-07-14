UBS Group AG Has $682,000 Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,107,000 after buying an additional 383,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 169,545 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $577.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. Research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

