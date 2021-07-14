UBS Group AG Has $705,000 Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 1,507.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,296 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Paya were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYA. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Paya stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

