UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,599. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,706,000 after buying an additional 1,826,770 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after buying an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 188,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

