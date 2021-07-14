UBS Group AG Purchases 4,069 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.34% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

PPH opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.