UBS Group Analysts Give Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) a $6.79 Price Target

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) has been assigned a $6.79 price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MDIUY opened at $6.79 on Monday. Mediaset has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

