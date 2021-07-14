UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €142.50 ($167.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €141.97. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

