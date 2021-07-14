UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WKCMF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.94. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.56. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

