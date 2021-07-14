UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,145. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

