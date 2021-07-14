UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.13

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON UKML opened at GBX 71.75 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.09. UK Mortgages has a 12-month low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

About UK Mortgages

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

