UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.13

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON UKML opened at GBX 71.75 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.09. UK Mortgages has a 12-month low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99).
About UK Mortgages
