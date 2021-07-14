UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UMH. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. 457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,849. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. Equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

