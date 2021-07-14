Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 216.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,086,000 after buying an additional 145,272 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $53,017,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of UA opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

