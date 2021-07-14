Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

UA stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

