Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

UAA traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,960,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Under Armour by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,790,000 after buying an additional 196,127 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after buying an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Under Armour by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after buying an additional 1,363,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

