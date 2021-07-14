UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:UNF opened at $214.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.59. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

