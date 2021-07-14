Unifty (NIF) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $23.79 or 0.00073313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $24.91 million and $51,880.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00042268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00114433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00153308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,475.03 or 1.00074433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.59 or 0.00932469 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,858 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

