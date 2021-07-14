Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.17

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.17 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 633,721 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £28.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.02.

About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

