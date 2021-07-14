uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $804,992. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62. uniQure has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

