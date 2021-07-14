United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus cut shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines will post -13.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $5,255,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

