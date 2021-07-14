United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Teresa M. Deitering Sells 1,347 Shares

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Teresa M. Deitering sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $42,551.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of United Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.87.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of United Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

