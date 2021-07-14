UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $418.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $394.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.13.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. Insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $8,239,668 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

