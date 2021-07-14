Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Univar for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company should gain from market expansion and strategic acquisitions, especially Nexeo Solutions. It also remains focused on strengthening its businesses through expense management and productivity actions. Cost and productivity actions should lend support to its margins in 2021. The company is also benefiting from chemical price inflation due to the disruption in the supply chain. However, Univar is exposed to headwind from a sluggish demand environment. Persistent weakness in global industrial markets amid the pandemic is likely to exert pressure over the near term. Bulk commodity chemical price deflation is another matter of concern. Headwinds in energy and finished pharma markets are also likely to persist moving ahead.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNVR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

