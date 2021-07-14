Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $56.03. 66,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,679,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Get Upwork alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -348.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 114.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after buying an additional 736,671 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.