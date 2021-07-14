UREEQA (URQA) 1-Day Volume Tops $285,730.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $792,472.70 and $285,730.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00154083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,493.17 or 0.99780615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00935232 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.