USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Down 96.0% in June

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

USAQ opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. USA Equities has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70.

USA Equities Company Profile

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicines. The company also provides QHSLab, a cloud based medical office and mobile patient education solution; and distributes AllergiEnd, an allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy system, and related components to non-allergy specialist physicians.

